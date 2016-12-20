Mumbai: RTOs will have tracks for testing four wheelers

Mumbai: In a relief to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Monday extended the date to provide fitness certificate to four-wheelers in the State till February 10.

The direction came from a division bench presided over by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the government to come up with dedicated tracks for conducting fitness test on vehicles across the State. Earlier, the bench had in February directed the government’s Transport Department to stop conducting fitness test on roads and instead construct dedicated tracks within six months.

However, on Monday, acting Advocate General Rohit Deo requested the bench to extend the deadline to construct the dedicated tracks as the earlier set deadline expires on December 31.

Deo also submitted an affidavit spelling out that there are total 50 Regional Transport Office (RTOs) across Maharashtra. The affidavit also stated that of the total 50, only 48 RTOs required the dedicated tracks as two already have an advanced technology for conducting fitness tests.

“The government of Maharashtra has sanctioned sites for 35 RTOs in the state and the work of constructing dedicated tracks for fitness test of vehicles is in progress,” the affidavit reads.

Deo also told the bench that the government will be identifying sites for three more RTOs and the same would be sanctioned within two weeks. He also submitted that the government is making all possible efforts to finalise sites for the remaining 10 RTOs in the state. Meanwhile, advocate Uday Warunjikar, the counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that the government is facing a staff crunch.

Reading from the affidavit filed by Deo, Warunjikar said, “Atleast 2,78,69,866 vehicles are registered in the state and only 4,100 staff of the Transport department deals with the same.