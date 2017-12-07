Mumbai: RTO inspectors begin anti-honking drive in city

Mumbai: The two wheeler or four wheeler drivers stopping at a traffic signal and honking will now have find an official from Regional Transport Office (RTO) requesting them not to honk. This comes after the state transport department initiated an anti-honking drive between December 2 to December 8 to make the city free from noise pollution caused by honking.

The department has identified at least 50 locations in the city where the RTO inspectors will be deployed to request the driver of the vehicle to avoid honking unnecessarily. The RTO official will first introduce themselves and request them not to honk in order to make the city peaceful. “The RTO inspectors will also issue pamphlets with a message ‘Noise is pollution and pollution is a crime of 21st century. Stop honking. Peaceful Mumbai’,” said a senior transport official.

During this drive, the RTO official will be stationed at the traffic signals and issue pamphlets to the motorists and drivers before the signal turns green. “Our aim is to appeal the motorists and make the city free from unnecessary honking,” added the official. A senior doctor said continuous honking could lead to irritation, headache, lack of concentrations and other health problems. “It can cause hearing problems and constant exposure to high decibel of noise can lead to damage to our ear drums and cause loss of hearing,” said Dr Hetal Patel, Professor and Head of ENT department, KEM hospital.