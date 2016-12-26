Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh cash in Rs 2000 notes, 2.5 kg gold seized

Mumbai: Over Rs 35 lakh cash in new Rs 2,000 notes and 2.5 kg gold have been seized from six persons at Panvel near here, the police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police on Saturday night nabbed the six from Adesh circle in Panvel, a senior police officer said.

A vehicle carrying six persons was intercepted. During the checking, two of the occupants, Devram Solanki and Kumaram Choudhury, were found in possession of over Rs 35 lakh cash in Rs 2,000 notes, he said.

The duo, both residents of Navi Mumbai, claimed that they run a general store and the money belonged to them, the officer added.

The other four — Nanaji Matkare, Raghunath Mohite, Santosh Pawar and Suryakant Kande — were carrying gold biscuits weighing 2.5 kg, he said, adding that they are residents of Pune and claimed to be working for jewellery stores.

All the six persons have been handed over to the income tax department for further investigation, he added.