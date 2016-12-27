Mumbai: Rs 20 crore budget, but BMC fails to install gym gear at gardens

Mumbai: In an embarrassment to the ruling Shiv-Sena party, its corporator alleged that the despite crores of budgetary allocation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for installing gym equipments in various gardens in the city, there has been no such installation yet.

Corporator Ramesh Koregaonkar from Bhandup last week alleged that the civic body has not used single paisa from the Rs 20 crores budgets allotted for the installation of gym equipments in the civic gardens across the city.

Speaking in the Standing Committee which was held on December 21, Korgaonkar said, “The civic body has not installed gym equipments in the various gardens across the city. Interestingly, the code of conduct is going to be implemented in the first week of January, if the budget is not use for installing the gym equipment it will get lapse.”

Aditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief, had also expressed his wish to promote sports in the city and give youngsters more and more playgrounds and gym equipments so that they get the opportunity to practise and excel in different sports. He had also asked the corporators and senior leaders in the BMC to take up the issue seriously and ensure that the civic administration works to achieve the target.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Prakash Gangadhare, Improvement Committee chairman claimed, “The allegations claimed by the Koregaonkar are false. The gym equipments have been installed in most of the gardens across the city only few gardens are left where it will be installed soon.”

The BMC is also planning to develop sports grounds for budding athletes with dedicated tracks and courts by giving fresh looks to gardens and playgrounds in different areas of the city.