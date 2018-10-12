Mumbai: Rs 143 crore from State Bank of Mauritius siphoned off in cyber frauds

Cyber frauds are on the rise. One such incident came to light when the State Bank of Mauritius’ Nariman Point branch filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. The bank filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in which it said that Rs 143 crore was siphoned off by cyber frauds.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the complaint was filed on October 5, in which the bank said that the fraudsters hacked into the bank’s servers, through which they gained access to accounts and transferred money to multiple accounts. These accounts are being operated from out of India. A senior officer from EOW told the leading daily, “a first information report has been filed and cyber experts were helping in the probe. At this stage, we don’t know if it’s a malware attack. The bank’s internal investigation is also on to ascertain whether an insider had helped the fraudsters.”

Till now no arrests have been made in the case. The Nariman Point branch of the State Bank of Mauritius is located on the 15th floor of the Raheja Centre. But this not the first case of bank fraud. Two cases of bank frauds have registered in the last nine months. In February, one of the City Union Bank’s branches in Chennai lost Rs 34 crore and, in August, Rs 94 crore was siphoned from Cosmos Bank’s Pune headquarters.