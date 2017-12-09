Mumbai: RPF seizes unaccounted cash, gold ornaments, arrests two

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials seized unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.10 crore from two persons in Nagpur on Friday. Based on a tip off, the RPF intercepted one person in Mumbai-bound Duranto Express and seized Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash that he was carrying on its way to Mumbai.

The accused was identified as Mahendra Tarode, 31, a resident of Akola in Nagpur who was on his way to Mumbai. A team of RPF personnel from Nagpur laid a trap in the train to nab him. Tarode was found seated in the sleeper coach sitting suspiciously. “We found cash after we checked his luggage. He could neither produce any documentary evidence nor could he reveal the purpose,” said an RPF officer from Mumbai.

On questioning Tarode, RPF nabbed another person identified as Shyam Bankuvale, 38, who was on his way to Nagpur on December 8 who was carrying the gold ornaments. “There were no supportive documents with both the accused to account the ornaments and cash. They are being questioned further and have been remanded to police custody,” added the RPF official.

The information was given to Mumbai RPF who intercepted Bankuvale and found the diamond studded gold ornaments. “The ornaments were 2.3 kg with 29.74 carat diamonds studded into them. It was total worth Rs 78.76 lakh,” added the official. Another package of silver ware was found containing 3.6 kg worth silver worth Rs 1.51 lakh.

Since the duo failed to provide documents or give concrete answers, the RPF informed the Income Tax officials and handed over the seized items to them. The IT official will now investigate into the money trail and ownership of the seized items.