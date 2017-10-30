Mumbai: RPF rescues minor girl from Dadar railway station

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a minor girl, who ran away from home in Aurangabad, from Dadar station on Sunday. The girl allegedly was fed up of her father’s drinking problem and had left home in a fit of rage. On Sunday, RPF staffer Sachin Apil spotted a minor girl walking aimlessly at platform 6 of Dadar station.

“After we spotted the girl, she was immediately brought to RPF Dadar and made her speak to RPF’s Mahila Vahini. The girl felt comfortable after speaking to lady constable Priyanka Singh,” said an RPF official. Later, the minor girl disclosed her name, address and name of the train — Devgiri Express — from which she travelled and alighted at Dadar. – Staff Reporter

The officials said that the girl was fed up by her fathers drinking problem and left home in a fit of rage. “The minor girl was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) Dadar for further formalities,” said the official.