Mumbai: RPF men save man from fatal mishap

Karjat: Two RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel from Karjat section saved a passenger who had fallen from a running train into the gap between the train and platform at Karjat railway station. An RPF official said the incident took place on Thursday at 9.10 am. The on-duty constable Banbari Lal and constable Jitendra Singh saw a passenger alighting from Deccan Express train which was still in motion and fell between the gap of the train and platform. Seeing this, both immediately rushed towards him and pulled him out with the help of some alert passengers. The victim suffered no injuries. The work done by RPF personnel was appreciated by other passengers who witnessed the incident.