Mumbai: Role of forensic science will be theme at event

Mumbai: After two consecutive successful events, the Institute of Forensic Science, Colaba, is now ready to organise a one-day State Level Law Symposium which is going to be held on February 4. The theme of the Symposium is “Role of Forensic Science in Criminal Justice System “.

Prominent speakers from academia, legal firm and criminal lawyers will be taking lectures and will be talking about the various laws and how forensic science has been useful in the professional sector.

Dr Pratima Jadhav, Director of the Institute of Forensic Science said, “It really feels good when the professor of my institute take such initiative for organising an event at State level. The purpose of this event is to create awareness amongst the citizens regarding forensic science and its application in term of solving criminal cases in courts.”