Mumbai: Road widening in Fort area faces opposition

Mumbai : The road widening of Hazarimal Somani Marg in Fort has been opposed by activists due to the harm that may be caused over hundred trees and constant encroachment of hawkers along that area. Watchdog Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has filed a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opposing the widening of the road.

The 50 feet wide Hazarimal Somani Road serves as a major connecting road between Fashion Street and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). Thus the civic body, claiming that the road is used by a larger number of commuters daily, aims to broaden it by an additional 30 feet and intends on constructing a designated pedestrian pathway over there.

Godfrey Pimenta, spokesperson of Watchdog Foundation, told the Free Press Journal, “We are not against road widening but the civic body should disclose the plan as over 100 trees lie on the road so where will the trees go? Also currently there are over 50 hawkers on the road; the number of hawkers will increase once the road is widened as more space will be available. The BMC should make the road hawker free and automatically it will become pedestrian friendly.”

The road is generally congested as it is a one way path and houses important commercial hubs like the Bombay Gymkhana, Deutsche Bank and Azad Maidan Club. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “The road widening will not affect any of the trees. The road will continue to remain a one way path but will be 80 feet wide. The hawkers at that road are without licenses and thus we will soon remove all those illegal hawkers.”