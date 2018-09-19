Mumbai: Road rage kills one in Chembur, two arrested

Mumbai: Nehru Nagar Police have arrested two history-sheeters on Monday night for the murder of a 43-year-old man in a road rage incident at Chembur. The incident occurred on September 10. The deceased used to work at a plastic manufacturing company. He was allegedly assaulted by the accused for asking them why they were riding on the wrong side of the road.

According to police, on September 10 at 11.20 pm, Sampat Babu Sonawane, 43, was walking on the road with his friend Rahul Ramesh Rane, 32, when he saw the accused Anuj Arun Bansode, 22, accompanied by his friend Mahendra alias Rahul Ramesh Babre, 23, were riding the bike on the wrong side of the lane at Thakkarbappa junction at Chembur. Sonawane questioned them about this. There was a BEST bus and another bike alongside and there was no place for Sonawane and Rane to walk. Enraged, Babre and Bansode got off the bike and dragged Sonawane by the collar to the side of the road, punched him in the face and banged his head on the footpath six times, police said. After assaulting Sonawane, they fled on the bike. Sonawane collapsed on on the road, bleeding. Rane rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar. On September 12, he was shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, where he succumbed to his multiple head injuries on September 16 at 10.20am.

According to Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6), “We recorded the statement of Sonawane’s friend on Sunday. Based on the CCTV footage, Anuj Bansode and Rahul Babre were arrested. Babre was arrested near Asha ki Kiran Foundation, Sukapur at Panvel while Bansode was arrested from his residence at Chunabhatti on Monday night, at 2am.”

The accused are residents of Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) at Chunabhatti. They have been arrested for murder (Section 302), wrongful restraint (Section 341), intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace (Section 504) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the court and remanded in police custody for four days.