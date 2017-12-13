Mumbai Road Accident: Mercedes mows down 40-year-old lady at Worli

Mumbai: A 40-year-old lady died in a hit and run accident at Worli on Tuesday afternoon when a Mercedes Benz car owned by Johnson and Johnson Company Private Limited crushed the lady under its wheels. Sarika Santosh Wagh (40) was crossing the road near Sasmira College of Fashion Designing at Veer Savarkar Marg at Worli when she was hit by a speeding Mercedes Benz car.

According to the police, the accused driver, Chinchamani Teliswami Tevar (48), was taking a sharp U turn near the college when the lady was crossing the road. A company executive was seated inside the car at the time of the mishap.

According to the Worli police, “While the lady was crossing the road, she did not see the approaching car. The accused driver applied the brakes immediately but unfortunately Wagh came under the wheels.” Wagh, a resident of Sewri, was rushed to Podar hospital at Worli where she was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Gajanan Desurkar, Senior Police Inspector, Worli police station, said: “The driver Tevar has been arrested. An executive of Johnson and Johnson Private Limited was seated inside when the accident took place. The car belongs to the company.”

The registration number of the Mercedez car was MH-03-CM-5033. However, Desarkar refused to divulge the name of the corporate occupant of the car.