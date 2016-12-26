Mumbai: Riyadh-bound passenger caught with agarwood

Mumbai: Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger, Mohd Dilawar Hussain Talukdar, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Sunday.

Talukdar, who holds an Indian Passport (No. P 5180220), was about to fly to Riyadh by flight No. AI 921. Examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 25 kg Agarwood. The export of Agarwood is restricted and is allowed only under licence and shall also be regulated according to the rules notified under the Biological (Diversity) Act, 2002.

Since the passenger has violated the export policy as he attempted to smuggle Agarwood out of India without having any authorisation, a case has been registered against him and the said goods have been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The case has been referred to the State Forest department for necessary action at their end.