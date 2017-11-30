Mumbai: ‘Risky’ sweet making units on MBMC radar

Bhayandar: The fire brigade department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted raids at two sweet manufacturing units that were found to be using LPG-fuelled furnaces in residential localities of Bhayandar posing a serious life threat to occupants of buildings in the vicinity.

Acting on complaints registered by local residents, a fire brigade team led by Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade along with police personnel raided two such units that were operating from a building in Parmanand Nagar area in Bhayandar (west).

It emerged that the manufacturing units were set up by –Mahalaxmi Sweet Mart and Pooja Sweet Mart owned by Devendra Joshi and Mahendra Kumar Shrimali, respectively.

“Without adhering to safety norms nor having any sought of permissions, the owners were illegally operating the manufacturing units. The drive will continue till all such illegalities are weeded out from the city,” said Borade. While a large number of illegally procured LPG cylinders were seized during the raid, both the owners have been charged under section 286 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered an offence in this context and slapped notices on the concerned owners for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance.” confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Rajendra Kamble.