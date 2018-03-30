Mumbai: Retired ACP Dhoble to come up with software for face recognition to help find missing persons

Mumbai: The most feared cop in Mumbai police force, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vasant Dhoble, is still tirelessly working on his mission, ‘missing persons’. What started as his last posting has now taken him beyond new boundaries, to come up with a software for ‘face recognition’ which will not only help find missing persons, but once introduced in the Mumbai Police system, will help trace wanted criminals.

Dhbole’s son Kshitij recently went to South East Asia for development of this software, that can bring policing in the city on par with the advanced countries. The first step to share information and get help begins at the police control room where calls are diverted and live CCTV footage is scrutinised. Dhoble realised there is a need of a software to know at the time the complaint is lodged at the police control, the name and data of the accused and probable suspects crops up online when the CCTV camera spots a face.

“We still have have to develop this software in order to reach the zero loss of response time. Kshitij has gone to acquire this software and work on it. It will enable us to know at the police control itself and will be of immense help. Once this software is integrated within the system, at the time of the complaint, the face recognition software can pick up the cue with the help of CCTV cameras and the control will get an alarm,” said Dhoble.

“What started as an exercise to find missing persons, this new soft ware will now help to trace absconders, dreaded criminals,” Dhoble said adding that the patrolling vehicles will also need to install cameras on them. Interestingly, the policing in him has not died, his van too has this camera installed, which is attached to a laptop inside. He tries and tests before introducing it to the system. Kshitij, who has studied and was working in Auckland University and specialising in Artificial Intelligence developed a website, www.missingpeopleinfo.com which was launched in 2016.

“We developed a software, checked and verified it and made a group of people to bounce it off them. Meanwhile, they began compiling the information of all 15,847 police stations in India and uploaded it on the site. One aspect of the site is uploading the information of these police and stations. The other is to spot child beggars, labourers and send it to the site. Dhoble began putting it up on the various groups he has made on the different social media platforms. This software along with the entire exercise is being tried and tested at high level. Officials are also exploring to involve the central government.