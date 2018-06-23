Mumbai restaurateurs in a dilemma over replacing plastic bags, containers and cutlery

Mumbai: With the plastic ban coming into effect from today, restaurant owners had little clarity regarding the alternatives to plastic containers, cutlery and plastic bags. The restaurant owners have supported the ban and say consumers will have to shell out more.

Moreover, restaurateurs are confused about what plastic is permissible. While one restaurateur said recyclable plastic containers are allowed, others are still unsure.

According to Santosh Shetty, president of Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), “We are supporting the ban and we have asked the members not to use any type of plastic bags. We are looking at biodegradable substitutes as replacement for plastic.”

Currently, cornstarch bags and other biodegradable materials are among the options the restaurateurs are exploring. But the fact is the cost of food for such takeaways is sure to increase.

“The fact is, with these new alternatives in place, the cost will increase by Rs 10 and it will affect the public. For instance, if a person purchases a snack of Rs 50, he will have to shell out an extra Rs 10 for the new packaging,” said Shetty.

Right now, AHAR has sought clarification for containers which are recyclable and sturdy. “Or else, it will be tough to parcel liquids like curries, dal and milk. In case of solid food items like rice, it can be packed in silver foil. Corn starch bags and cloth bags are an alternative for plastic bags in takeaway or home deliveries.”

According to Vishwapal Shetty, owner of Sea Lord restaurant at Worli, “We have been researching alternatives for the last five months and I am sill not satisfied. There are problems with packing liquids like curries, dal, chutney and sambar. It is not feasible to use a container costing Rs 5 to Rs 10 for packing liquids. If paper bags are used during monsoon, the paper bag will get wet and the food will spill within minutes, since paper bags are not sturdy.”

Restaurateurs are confused whether plastic containers are banned or not since many have read two different media reports about the same. Vishwapal added he has learnt that the Central Pollution Control Board has not given a clearance for cornstarch items since they partially contain plastic.

Mahesh Karkera, the owner of Mahesh Lunch Home said they were opting for paper bags, though these are not satisfactory. “We will be using recycled plastic containers. We have ordered small and big wooden spoons for home delivery. Cornstarch bags have not been approved by the government as yet,” said Karkera.

He added that he attended a seminar where Nidhi Chaudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation (Special) addressed the topic and it was stated that recycled plastic for packaging is allowed. “The only concern is about replacing plastic bags,” Karkera said.

Dilip Datwani, President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India said, “Now, the only alternative is foil (supported by paper lids) and paper containers but the food articles will become damp (soggy). The foil and paper containers don’t have a longer shelf life. Authorities themselves are not ready to implement it as they are unaware of the alternative to plastic in some categories.”