Mumbai: Republic Day parade to be held at Shivaji Park

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided that the Republic Day parade on January 26 in the State will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

“The parade was organised at Marine Drive in 2014. But, due to security concerns, the official function was shifted back to Shivaji Park a year later,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“This year too, like the previous two occasions, the function will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar,” he said.

The previous Congress-NCP government had broken the old practice of Republic Day celebrations at Shivaji Park and shifted them to Marine Drive on the lines of the function and Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In another Cabinet decision, the government will amend the Maharashtra Co-operative Institutions Act to regulate functioning of non-agriculture co-operative credit societies and protect the interests of depositors, said the official.