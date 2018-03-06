Mumbai: Renowned logistic company booked for breach of trust

Mumbai: A senior citizen woman registered complaint against a renowned logistic company ‘Hindustan Packers and Movers’ after it failed to deliver her car which she had booked to be delivered in Amritsar. The MIDC police have registered First Information Report (FIR) against Sanjay Sharma – who claims to be the manager of logistic company – on Saturday, said zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Navinchandra Reddy.

“The complainant Sushil Birendar Makkar (60) had handed over her car to the company on December 12 but still it has not been delivered to her son in Amritsar. Now the logistic company is talking to the complainant over phone and sending her few pictures of the damaged car on her WhatsApp, saying that the car got damaged in a road crash. The logistic company has also asked for the insurance papers of Makkar’s car,” he said. Based on the photographs sent on her WhatsApp, Makkar told police that it was her car and wondered how it got damaged in a road crash. A police team visited Hindustan Packers and Movers’ address, mentioned in the receipt, which turned out to be fake. “The address given in the receipt is of Borivali. There was no office of packers and movers. The owner of the shop told us that packers and movers shop got closed nearly five years ago,” added the officer.

The MIDC police also tried to contact the numbers given on the receipt. “We asked them to visit police station to record their statement but still they have not reached,” he added. The investigators are probing how the car, which was meant to be transported on a lorry from Andheri to Amritsar, met with an accident mid way. The complainant has paid Rs. 9,700 to the logistic company to transport her car from Andheri to Amritsar. “Our probe is at initial stage. We need to check the kilometer reading of the car to ascertain if the car was transported on a lorry to Amritsar or was driven,” added another officer from MIDC police station.