Mumbai: Remains of Indians killed in Turkey attack reach home

Mumbai : The bodies of film producer and realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were killed in a terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, were laid to rest today at their respective native places in Mumbai and Vadodara.

“The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed in Mumbai shortly after 5 am,” BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI.

From the airport, Rizvi’s body was taken to his suburban Bandra house, while Khushi’s mortal remains were flown to Vadodara for performing the last rites, he said.

The Turkish Airlines flight carrying the bodies left Istanbul last night.

Rizvi’s burial took place in Mumbai this afternoon. Khushi’s body was cremated at the Khaswadi crematorium in Karelibag area of Vadodara. Her elder brother Akshay lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a large number of relatives and others.

Nishant Ramani, the business partner of Shah’s father Ashwin, told PTI that a ‘besna’ (prayer meeting) to mourn her death will be held in Vadodara on Friday.

Bandra resident Rizvi (49) was the CEO of Rizvi Builders and secretary of Rizvi Education Society.

Khushi (27) hailed from Vadodara and ran a boutique on the Juhu-Tara Road in Mumbai. As many as 39 people were shot dead in the Turkey nightclub attack. Citizens of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Morocco, Libya, Israel, Canada, a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen and a Franco-Tunisian woman were also among those killed.