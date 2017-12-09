Mumbai: Reliance power supply hacked, three arrested

Mumbai: Bangur Nagar police have arrested three people in connection with the power theft case. Two more accused are wanted in the case. An employee from Reliance Energy registered First Information Report (FIR) on November 30.

Reliance Energy has incurred loss of Rs 35 lakh due to the power theft in Goregaon (west). The police said the illegal power distributors, including woman, pilfered power supply from a pillar at Bhagat Singh Nagar number 1, Goregaon and further distributed it to around 400 shanties besides using the electricity at their residences at Goregaon (West).

These illegal power distributors have political connections, said police. “The vigilance department of Reliance Energy received tip off that power supply is being pilfered at large scale from pillar at Bhagat Singh Nagar number 1.