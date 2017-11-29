Mumbai: Reliance Energy incurs Rs 64 lakh loss due to power theft in November

Mumbai: Reliance Energy has registered 13 power theft cases against 60 people this month. These include illegal power distributors and customers at various police stations in Mumbai. These thefts occurred in nearly 400 sq-kms ranging from Bandra to Bhayander, Kurla to Mankhurd, Vikhroli and Powai. The total power theft amount assessed is close to Rs 64 lakh.

Customers booked were using direct supply while the illegal power distributors were pilfering power supply from Reliance Energy power supply network. These illegal power distributors sell power to customers for monthly fixed charges.

Reliance Energy spokesperson said, “Power theft is an organised crime by slum lords. These goons steal electricity and distribute to local residents at throwaway price. Despite having electricity meter from the utility, a number of slum customers use direct supply pilfered from the distribution network across certain pockets in the Eastern and Western suburbs.”

The spokesperson added that Reliance Energy was making huge efforts by filing FIRs against these illegal distributors so as to spread the message amongst illegal distributors/consumers that pilfering electricity is a crime and they will face serious legal consequences for any effort to draw electricity illegally.

According to a power expert, power theft is now an organised crime. In places such as Behrampada, Juhu Lane, Gilbert Hills or areas like Shivaji Nagar and Cheeta Camp, power theft is controlled by the mafia. Slum-dwellers can take legal electricity connections from the utility, but due to fear, they are taking supply from local goons. This is a phenomenon across certain pockets in the Eastern and Western suburbs. The goons steal electricity and force local residents to take supply from them. This has turned into a parallel power business culminating into a parallel economy.

Reliance Energy has already filed 120 FIRs in the last one year covering 412 customers and 260 such illegal distributors, which is almost twice the figure from the preceding year. The customers and illegal power distributors have been booked under relevant sections of Electricity Act 2003. As a part of its continuous efforts to control theft, Reliance Energy this year has been able to reduce its distribution losses to 8 percent, which is amongst the lowest in the country.