Mumbai: Red Crescent Society of India NGO gives 200 tonnes relief aid to Rohingyas
Mumbai: The Red Crescent Society of India has become the first Non-Government Organisation (NGO) from Mumbai which has come forward to help the Rohingyas. The NGO is providing necessary material like dal, rice, pulses, cloths, medical kits and a lot of other things to help distressed group.
Arshad Siddhique, Chairman of Red Crescent Society of India stated 200 tonnes of aid material will be sent by ship to Cox Bazaar, where the refugee centres have been set up. “50 teams of doctors and volunteers will be organising medical camps for the refugees over there for three months. Also, tie up with international NGOs’ have been made to provide necessary help and relief to the people,” he added.
Jayant Date, an officer of S J Freight Solutions Pvt. LTD, looking after the shipment said, “There is no direct route to Chittagong (a location which connects to Cox Bazaar). Therefore, the shipment has to go via Columbo or by Singapore which will take 17 to 18 days. Further, 400 kilometre(km) road route has to be crossed to reach Cox Bazaar.”
At the flagship event held at Andheri Nafisa Monsur, first secretary of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission was also present. Monsur showed her gratitude towards the NGO and remarked its everyone duty to help them (Rohingyas) not as Muslims but as human beings. “First time from Mumbai such a huge relief is being sent to Bangladesh for the Rohingyas. But, more such organisation should come forward. Also, to resolve the problems and stressing more on sending back Rohingyas a bilateral talk is going on with Myanmar,” she added.
The Rohingyas are an ethnic group, the majority of whom are Muslim, who have lived for centuries in the majority Buddhist Myanmar. However, the group have been denied citizenship in Myanmar since 1982, which has effectively rendered them stateless. Nearly all of the Rohingya in Myanmar live in the western coastal state of Rakhine and are not allowed to leave without government permission. Due to ongoing violence and persecution, thousands of Rohingyas have fled to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.