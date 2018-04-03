Mumbai records 414 cases of bird dehydration in less than 45 days

Mumbai: While the mercury levels in the city are on the rise, dehydration cases among birds are also flying high.

The Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA), an NGO which has the largest animal hospital in Mumbai, has recorded 414 cases of bird dehydration cases between February 15 and March 31. Another 177 dehydration cases for dogs (79), cats (53), and other large animals were reported at the same time at BSPCA. There have been four bird deaths so far, said BSPCA officials.

“We recorded maximum cases on March 25 when maximum temperatures touched 41 degree Celsius. It is a matter of serious concern that even before April we have recorded 600 dehydration cases. This year we might have maximum heat-related mortalities for birds and animals. Birds are not getting access to food, water or shelter,” said Colonel Dr. J C Khanna, chief executive officer in charge, BSPCA.

Last year, the city recorded 1,224 dehydration cases of birds and 794 dehydration cases in 2016. In 2017, BPSCA recorded 75 cases of dehydration of pet dogs and 33 of cats in summer. In 2016, the numbers were 45 for pet dogs and 18 for cats.

Harsh Shah of NGO Bird and Animal Helpline said they are getting calls of bird dehydration. “Maximum birds affected are pigeons and kites. The best way to try and avoid dehydration is to keep water bowls in your balconies,” said Shah. Shah runs a helpline number +91-8655370005 on which one can call if they see a bird or animal in danger.

In Mumbai, 70% of the bird population comprises of pigeons and the rest is made up of crows, kites, owls, koels, parrots and sea and wetland birds.

The city is home to several species of birds which are affected due to the heat wave. The NGOs further feel it will get tougher in the coming two months. “The next two months are crucial. Even after taking several precautions for us we feel hot. Just imagine the plight of birds and animals who scorch under the sun whole day,” said Sharmee Bhatt, water bowl co-ordinator of NGO In Defense of Animals.