Mumbai: Real estate giant Godrej Properties may buy RK Studios in Chembur

by FPJ Web Desk
The iconic RK Studios in Chembur is likely to get new owners soon, as real estate giant Godrej Properties may be in talks with the Kapoor family to buy the iconic property. The property which is spread across 8,239 square metres (2 acres approx) could be sold for a price between Rs 170 crore and Rs 190 crore, said reports.

According to DNA, the deal for sale of RK studios is in the final stage with Godrej Properties. A legal notice was put up in all leading newspapers saying that all persons, entities holding any right or claim to the RK Studios to contact the legal firm with documentary evidence within 14 days from Saturday. Actor and director Randhir told the leading that his family is negotiating the deal with three to four people, and the process will be finalised within a month.

After a fire gutted the main studio and valuable memorabilia from Raj Kapoor’s films in 2017, the Kapoor family announced that they are selling the studio spread over 2 acres in the Chembur area. Rishi Kapoor had first announced in August that the family had decided to sell the property after learning that the renovation of the studio would still not bring in enough revenue to keep the establishment running.

