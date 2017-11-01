Mumbai: RDX seized from Palghar meant for Gujarat elections, claims ISIS suspect

Mumbai: One of the ISIS suspects, arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently, has made a startling revelation during interrogation. H has claimed that the 12-kg RDX and other explosive substances seized last year from an abandoned hut in Palghar district was to used in the ensuing assembly polls in the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

The ISIS suspects have been identified as Mohammad Kasim Stimberwala (31) and Ubed Ahmed Mirza (29), who were arrested from Surat last week. “Nothing conclusive has come so far but we are in touch our Gujarat counterpart,” Atulchandra Kulkarni, the chief of Maharashtra ATS told the Free Press Journal.

The arrests of Stimberwala and Mirza have come just a year after the joint operation of Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai crime branch seized 12-kg RDX along with two packets of ammonium nitrate, 40 gelatin sticks and 39 detonators from an abandoned hut near Arabian sea of Palghar district. The huge cache of explosives was hidden in an abandoned hut off Mumbai Ahmedabad national Highway near Palghar.

Stimberwala, a laboratory technician with a hospital in Ankleshwar town, has told interrogators that the RDX was to be brought to Gujarat by a sleeper cell of ISIS to be used during the assembly polls. Mirza is a practicing lawyer with a district court in Surat where he also owns a hotel. Stimberwala worked in a hospital where the Congress heavyweight Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

Their arrests averted major terror attacks as the duo, after doing recce in Surat, had planned to bomb Hindu shrines and a synagogue in Gujarat, which is set to undergo two-phase polls in December.