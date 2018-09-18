Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Ravan Kadam 'sees the light', tenders apology

— By FPJ Political Bureau | Sep 18, 2018 09:59 am
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ram Kadam tendered an unconditional apology to the Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) and National Human Commission on Monday, for his controversial remark on ‘abducting girls’ for rejected suitors. The commission had taken suo motu cognisance and had issued a show-cause notice to Kadam on September 5 and had asked him to submit his clarification within eight days.

In a statement issued on Monday, Vijaya Rahatkar, president of MSWC said, “Kadam has given an assurance to behave politely with women in future while tendering his unconditional apology. He has also promised to work for the betterment of the women and will work to ensure they are treated with respect in society. However, the commission will seek legal advice on Kadam’s clarification and will then will decide on the future course of action.”

“I had already tendered an apology earlier and regretted my statement. I am again tendering an unconditional apology to the sisters and mothers and want to assure the commission every father and mother is God to me and every woman is Lakshmi. I will work to cultivate this ideology in the minds of the society,” Kadam in his clarification has stated.


Rahatkar said people’s representatives should be careful when they speak. “They should take take care not to hurt the sentiments of women,” Rahatkar had said earlier, when the controversy erupted. On September 3, Kadam addressed a gathering during a dahi handi event and said, “If you like a girl and if she is opposed to marrying you, come and tell me. What will I do? Abduct the girl and get you married.” Further, he said, “You can come to me for any work. The scenario is usually this: Saheb, saheb, I have proposed to the girl, but she has turned me down, please help. Remember: You are assured of 100 per cent help.” His video clip went viral, triggering protests across the state Oppn parties likened the BJP MLA to demon king Ravan.

