Mumbai: Rapid action by RPF helps commuter get back forgotten bag

Mumbai: A commuter who accidentally left behind a bag on the Avantika Express on Monday, was able to get it back in one hour, courtesy the Railway Police Force (RPF) of Western Railway. Rohit Rathi, 28, on Monday morning, accidentally left a bag in a three-tier coach of the Avantika Express.

The bag had his clothes, new phone, and eatables. Once they found the bag, RPF informed the relieved commuter and asked him to collect his belongings from the Mumbai Central office. Rohit said he was travelling from his native place and around 5.20am, he alighted at Borivli station but did not realise he had forgotten the bag on the train.

“After reaching home I learnt that I had forgotten my bag in the train, so I immediately called 139, but had no option for lost and found, so I tweeted WR and RPF. I immediately received a response, asking me to call 182 and speak to RPF,” he added.

An RPF officer said they immediately swung into action. “As Mumbai Central was the last stop of Avantika Express, it was easy for us to locate the bag. Moreover, we had all the information about the lost bag and the coach where the bag was kept,” added official. When they found the bag, they informed Rathi and asked him to come to the office at Mumbai Central. “We handed over the bag to Rohit after due confirmation,” the officer said.

This is not the first time the RPF has promptly returned his valuables to a distraught passenger. If you do happen to misplace something, call 182, speak to the RPF and tell them your issue. You can also call 1800-111-139. If you cannot get through these numbers, tweet @RailMin, with your PNR, contact details and complaint.