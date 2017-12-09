Mumbai: Rape accused seeks CBI probe over minor’s rape

Mumbai: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has been demanded by the counsel of Hari Shankar Awadh Shukla (35), a rape accused who is presently lodged at the Thane central jail on the charges of raping a 13-year-old school girl at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) school at Nerul in Navi Mumbai in December last year.

According to advocate Vinod Gangwal who represents Hari Shankar, “We have issued letters to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Thane jail. Today is the eighth day of Hari Shankar’s indefinite hunger strike at the Thane jail. A DNA report, which should be made available to my client within seven days, is taking month’s together. My client is being treated worst than an animal at the jail and his constitutional rights are violated. We have demanded for a CBI inquiry in this matter to ascertain the father of the child of the victim.”

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Anjali Shukla (35), the wife of Hari Shankar said, “On Saturday, I am going to meet the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner to discuss the matter. If our demands for a fair probe are not met, I shall also go on an indefinite hunger strike.”

As per the discharge order, Hari Shankar is charge sheeted for the offence of penetrative sexual assault. The first incident of sexual assault had occurred in the month of April. The second incident of sexual assault occurred in first week of August. Initially the victim had disclosed the incident to her mother. Prior to lodging of FIR, the victim had telephonic conversation with the accused.

The audio conversation of the same was supplied to the investigating officer, but is it not included in the charge sheet. The transcript of said conversation, though important, is not produced on record by the prosecution. From the statements of mother of the victim and other witnesses an involvement of one boy from the school is made out. The DNA report of Hari Shankar is negative.

Gangwal further referred the statements of victim and witnesses and pointed out contradictions in statements recorded on different occasions. He further referred the evidence of Dr. Chetan Singhal and submitted that the name of victim and the act of sexual assault was attributed to one cousin brother. As per the discharge order, immediately after discovery of pregnancy FIR was not lodged.