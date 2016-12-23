Mumbai: Ram Mandir station inaugurated amidst chaos

Political parties create uproar at inauguration, each claiming credit for their efforts in its naming. Even Prabhu not allowed to speak from the podium

Mumbai: The inauguration of the new Ram Mandir railway station between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on the Western line faced a huge uproar by supporters each claiming credit for their efforts in naming of the station. After a delay of almost a month, the railway station was inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

Supporters from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal claimed their efforts in getting this new railway station functional after years of struggle and constant appeal. Slogans like Jai Shri Ram, Jai Modi, Jai Shivaji and Bhajpacha Vijay aso (BJP is victorious) reverberated throughout the inauguration ceremony as these supporters waved flags of respective parties thus not allowing the leaders even the railway minister to speak a word from the podium.

Vidya Thakur, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Goregaon, said, “After Independence, this is the first railway station between Borivali and Churchgate that has been constructed due to the efforts of the Modi government. There was no perfect name for this station than Ram Mandir and this station will help ease travel between Jogeshwari and Goregaon.”

The station was supposed to be named Oshiwara but it faced a huge opposition from Vidya Thakur and Gajanan Kirtikar led political party of that area Shiv Sena. Kirtikar said, “It’s not only the BJP but also Shiv Sena who took the efforts to get this station named as Ram Mandir. I personally approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the naming of this station.”

Bajrang Dal activists had a different agenda in supporting the railway station and told the Free Press Journal, “We support Hindutva and the station is the beginning of Rama Yug (Ram’s universe) in Mumbai. We are not against any political party but are more than happy that a railway station is named after our Lord Ram.”

The station has been named Ram Mandir because the BJP and Shiv Sena claimed that there is a Ram temple adjacent to the railway station and the area adjoining the station has been known as Ram Mandir road since years.

Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Jogeshwari, said, “The fact that everyone is more concerned about the name rather than the facility of the railway station clearly indicates the intention of all of these political parties. It does not matter what the name is, as commuters we should consider the facility rather than getting religion in the picture.”

The railway station constructed with a budget of Rs 32 crore will cater to residents between Jogeshwari and Goregaon mainly Oshiwara as it is a commercial hub for a a number of media houses and multinational companies. All slow trains on Western railway will halt at this station however, fast or semi fast services will not halt at this station. The station currently has two ticket booking offices, two foot over bridges, two ATVMs (Automated Ticket Vending Machine), a toilet block and drinking water facilities.

