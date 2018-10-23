Mumbai: Raj Thackeray threatens to renew campaign against hawkers

Mumbai: The president of Maharashtra Navariman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, has threatened to renew his party’s campaign against hawkers. He said, the authorities need to implement the Bombay High Court (HC) orders, else his workers will take action against those hawkers flouting court orders.

Raj, in a letter to the Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, has asked the civic body to take immediate action against unauthorised hawkers. The BMC has already finalised hawking zones in six wards, which have been allotted to licensed hawkers. They have been asked to submit their domicile certificates along with other relevant documents. However, hawkers’ unions are opposed to the submission of domicile certificates. The Congress hawkers’ union has opposed this move.

Hearing of this, Raj wrote a letter to Mehta, urging him to act immediately against the unauthorised hawkers or else, the MNS would take action in its own way. After the Elphinstone tragedy last September, the MNS led a campaign against all hawkers who had flouted the court rules by selling wares near the station. After their campaign, the BMC too intervened. For a while there was an impact but now, the hawkers are back.