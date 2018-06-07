Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Updates: Monsoon finally reaches Mumbai, heavy rainfall expected

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 07, 2018 06:15 am
After scorching heat Mumbaikars finally got some relief today as the monsoon has finally reached the ‘Maximum City’. Mumbai has been witnessing very heavy pre-monsoon rains for the past two days, which led to flooding in some areas and local train operations. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted “heavy to very heavy” rains in Maharashtra.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11. Mumbai may witness its worst downpour since Jul 26, 2005, when the city recorded 900 mm rainfall in a day, Skymet Chief Executive Officer Jatin Singh said on micro-blogging website Twitter. The meteorological department had forecast that monsoon will hit Maharashtra between Jun 6 and Jun 8, ahead of the normal onset date of Jun 10.

“As per the forecast of the met department, the state calamity relief cell has sounded a high alert at almost all the places,” a government release stated. Directions have been given to the control rooms in Mantralaya, divisional commissioner’s office, district collectors’ offices, municipal corporations and tehsildar offices to work round-the-clock, it added. People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency.


