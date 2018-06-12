Mumbai Rains: Stuck in local trains? Use these routes to walk and reach your destinations

As Mumbai monsoon has commenced, the city is back to the phase of tackling the massive downpour. The major impact during this time is on Mumbai’s lifeline-local trains. Going by the spirit of the maximum city, its commuters refuse to stop by any means. Traveling can be one hell of a task during the rains, especially in the city like Mumbai. The preparations of the Railway officials may have not reached a point where this season can be enjoyed with train travel. Reports of trains being canceled, arriving late, or water logging on railway tracks can be nerve popping.

If one happens to get stuck on railway stations because of the rains there is another alternative, which is by road. You can read our full story with accurate mapping here. However, in a worst case scenario, have you tried walking on railway tracks when the trains are out of service? Surprisingly you can reach faster by foot.

The task may sound excoriating, but what’s life without new experiences. In order to make the pedestrian errand a tad bit easier, we have mapped out the distance between stations for Western, Central and Harbour railway lines.