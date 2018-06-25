Mumbai Rains: Seven cars damaged, residents trapped after wall of under construction building collapses in Wadala

As heavy showers lashed on Mumbai many rain incidents were reported, one of such incident took place today around 4.45 am, at Lloyd’s estate C Wing and D Wing in Antop Hill near Vidya Lankar College in Wadala East. Where a part of a compound caved in today because of the continuous rains which have lash several parts of Mumbai since yesterday evening.

Over 15 cars are stuck in that caved in portion of the compound and, out of those, seven cars have been damaged. Meanwhile, fire brigade officials have been mobilised and are rescuing the trapped residents in the building.

Seven cars were damaged after wall of an under construction building collapsed at around 4.45 am today, on Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill, following heavy rain #MumbaiRains https://t.co/JIhG76rVWC

As heavy rains continue to lash, yesterday two persons were killed in the evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai. A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am today, reported PTI. Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places.