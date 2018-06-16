Mumbai rains: Monsoon to make slow progress, light rain expected this weekend

Mumbai: As per a Reuters report, which cites a private US-based weather forecaster, monsoon, which hit the southern coast late last month, is expected to make slow progress over the next two weeks and delay the onset of crucial rains over north-western parts of the country. “Indian monsoon got off to a pretty good start across much of southern India. But we see a change in the situation. We are going to see mostly dry weather over the next 10 days,” said Kyle Tapley, senior agricultural meteorologist at Radiant Solutions, formerly MDA Earthsat.

“North-western areas are yet to see monsoon and it looks like it’s going to be dry over the next couple of weeks. Northern and Western India is going to see monsoon behind schedule.” Tapley said that rains are forecast to return after a 10-day dry spell. ‘‘All of India looks below normal over the next 10 days. Once you get past that period, it looks like rains begin to return to Southern and Central India.” For the entire four-month monsoon season, rains are expected to be marginally below normal, he said by phone from the company’s headquarters in Washington. India’s weather office, however, retained its monsoon forecast at 97 per cent of a long-term average on Wednesday.

According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the city and the Konkan region is likely to witness isolated heavy rain on June 17. The city has remained dry since the beginning of the week, after heavy rain was recorded on June 9. “For the next two days, one or two spells of rain or light showers will occur in the city and its suburbs,” said an official.

The city witnessed a slight drizzle in some parts of the city on Friday afternoon, which resulted in sweltering heat with the maximum temperature being recorded at 34 degrees Celsius. But, humidity levels in the city continued to remain high, leading to discomfort as the level recorded by IMD Colaba was 80 per cent and Santacruz 72 per cent.

