Mumbai Rains: Malad, Powai, Mulund receive maximum rainfall

Mumbai: Mumbai saw incessant rains on Sunday with suburban Malad (west) recording the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30am and 4:30pm on Sunday, an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

Powai, with 77.80 mm of rainfall, and Mulund (west), with 76 mm rainfall, during the same period stood second and third respectively, the IMD official said.

Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon and Worli received less rainfall in comparison, he added.

According to the latest IMD data, Colaba recorded 16.6 mm and Santacruz recorded 94.07 mm of rainfall on Sunday till 8.30 pm.

The weather bureau has forecasted heavy rains in some isolated pockets of Mumbai city and its suburbs.

As a precaution, the Mumbai traffic police has issued a notification to the department to be prepared for jams on Monday if there is heavy downpour. Water-logging is also expected at the usual spots of Hindmata junction, Dharavi, Dadar TT, King Circle, Marol Maroshi and Andheri subway.

The IMD official explained, “Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat.”

The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra and Marathwada on Sunday.