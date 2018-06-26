Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Severe thunderstorms will continue to form from Ahmedabad to Mumbai

— By Agencies | Jun 26, 2018 11:39 am
Mumbai saw incessant rains on Sunday, and the rains continued to shower the city on Monday too. A lot of issues arised due to the heavy downpour. At least three people have been confiremed dead in Mumbai due to rains. Indian Meteorological Department have presidicted medium to heavy rains for the next three days.

Here are some latest updates on Mumbai rains.

 


