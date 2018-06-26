Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Severe thunderstorms will continue to form from Ahmedabad to Mumbai
Mumbai saw incessant rains on Sunday, and the rains continued to shower the city on Monday too. A lot of issues arised due to the heavy downpour. At least three people have been confiremed dead in Mumbai due to rains. Indian Meteorological Department have presidicted medium to heavy rains for the next three days.
Here are some latest updates on Mumbai rains.
Khopoli Pali road after heavy #MumbaiRains. #mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbairainslive #Mumbairain @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/pu0v9XJnWX
IMD forecast for #Mumbai (Tuesday, June 26):
* 24 hours: Intermittent rain/showers likely to occur in city & suburbs
* 48 hours: Few spells of rain/showers likely to occur in city & suburbs#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZXW4JQmL80
Severe #thunderstorms will continue to form from #Ahmedabad to #Mumbai. There are risks of heavy downpours, lightning, hail and damaging gusts on Tuesday.#TheWeatherChannel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ddsTHI1jxR
Landslide in wadala adjacent to the high speed super eastern freeway 😢 pic.twitter.com/l4xH17RuZP
Worst @Central_Railway no slow train slow frm Dadar @smart_mumbaikar @traffic_update @Bindas_Bol_ 8.51 Kalyan cancled but in betwen 2 Kurla, 1Ghatkoper came..Y u Dnt cancel Kurlatrin 25mint Gap just travel once at this time @Central_Railway @PiyushGoyalOffc
At present, #Valsad in #Gujarat is the rainiest place in #India with 291 mm of rainfall: https://t.co/0xgK1lFD3n #Weather #Monsoon #Monsoon2018 #GujaratRains @TOIAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/cjMxw9gmdp
