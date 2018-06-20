Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Relief from humidity as city receives light rainfall
Photo by BL SONI
After dry spells in Mumbai for a week, finally Mumbaikars got some relief from humidity after it received light rainfall in the morning today (June 20). As per Skymet Weather, rains in Mumbai will remain on the backseat for some time, and it might rain in the weekend.
Here some updates on Mumbai rains:
#MumbaiRains will remain on the backseat for some time, do not expect revival until the weekend. #Mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 20, 2018
#Weather in Khargar, #Mumbai about an hour ago. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/umSuOYLFlb
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 19, 2018