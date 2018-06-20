Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Relief from humidity as city receives light rainfall

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Relief from humidity as city receives light rainfall

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 20, 2018 09:40 am
Photo by BL SONI

After dry spells in Mumbai for a week, finally Mumbaikars got some relief from humidity after it received light rainfall in the morning today (June 20). As per Skymet Weather, rains in Mumbai will remain on the backseat for some time, and it might rain in the weekend.

Here some updates on Mumbai rains:

