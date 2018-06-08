Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Mumbai likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 8 and June 9, says IMD
Heavy rains lashed out in Mumbai yesterday, leaving several areas waterlogged and delaying local trains. But yesterday was just a trailer, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the city received pre-monsoon showers, and monsoon has reached the Konkan coast. Despite Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tall claims of preparedness, there were reports of water-logging in many areas.
Though there was no water on the tracks, suburban train services ran late by 10 to 15 minutes. Issuing an advisory, Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with a further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather.” Education officers in all 24 wards have been asked to keep schools which can be used as shelters for stranded people open round-the-clock. As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in the Konkan districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar on June 9, 10 and 11.
Here some updates on Mumbai Rains:
