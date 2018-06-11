Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Mumbai likely to receive few spells of rainfall
After heavy rain lashed in Mumbai on Saturday, water-logging was reported in many areas. But on Sunday the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai is likely to receive “few spells” of rainfall in the next few days.
An official from IMD told ANI, “Mumbai is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall and there is no increase in rainfall expected in the next few days. Monsoon current has slightly weakened and we have also removed heavy rainfall warning.” Earlier, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would hit Maharashtra and surrounding areas by June 6, and rainfall could be expected by June 7.
Here are the updates on Mumbai Rains:
#Mumbairain Nothing is visible in #Parel. Heavy rain started again @mumbaitraffic @DisasterMgmtMum @RidlrMUM @MumbaiPolice @mumbairailusers @vaidehi004 pic.twitter.com/tJ75MQrOhQ
— Mayank Bhagwat (@mayankbhagwat) June 9, 2018
On and off rains are expected to continue over #Mumbai today as well. https://t.co/0QpV1bPB42 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon @RidlrMUM
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 10, 2018