Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Central Railway trains running 40 minutes late
The ‘Maximum City’ finally had a sigh of relief from the heat, as monsoon finally reaches Mumbai. Since morning it has been raining in Mumbai today. Yesterday, the IMD predicted increased rainfall activity, including extremely heavy rains in isolated places, between June 9 and June 12 along the north coastal belt of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai.
A statement IMD said that “Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period. The rainfall activity over these regions is likely to reduce from June 12.” A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI, “We are on alert mode and precautionary measures are in place. Preparatory work to coordinate with various agencies for any eventuality is also in place.”
Here are some updates on Mumbai Rains:
- Central Railway trains running 40 minutes late. Commuter may opt for alternative routes if facing time crunch to work.
@RidlrMUM drizzling in Suburbs , being a weekend less vehicles on S V Road. No water logging (pic Andheri subway)so far from Goregaon to Bandra . @SkymetWeather @DisasterMgmtMum But lot of dump waste lying on roads by hawkers at Andheri west. @RoadsOfMumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Z7HXeUnU4M
— ShetraPC (@Pravinshetra) June 9, 2018
Imp:Wid prediction of heavy downpour on #weekend #Mumbaikars check train schedules&rain b4 stepping out
— Ridlr Mumbai (@RidlrMUM) June 9, 2018
#MumbaiRains continue. Checkout the live status of cloud build up and thundershowers @RidlrMUM @abpmajhatv pic.twitter.com/wX2rVLhdWR
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 8, 2018
#Flood risk level will be highest on Friday evening near #Goa, western #Karnataka and southern #Maharashtra. Residents will need to be careful of flooding until Sunday morning.#TheWeatherChannel #Monsoon
More ▶️https://t.co/DSzOQFdkuY pic.twitter.com/Jbsavj2XAa
— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) June 8, 2018
Waterlogged at Parsik khadi near Kalwa and many many trees fallen enroute Mumbra from Kalwa#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/h53RuBUgyo
— Avinash Ambekar (Frozen Moments) (@Nomadic_Biker) June 8, 2018
Kurla west, city hospital mumbai 400070 #rain #bmc #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiRains #mayor #MayorsChallenge @MumbaiPolice @bmcmumbai pic.twitter.com/ixDCwpwPTE
— asli_heera (@naushu7666) June 8, 2018
Heavy rains overnight especially in eastern Mumbai. Ghatkopar got heavy rains of 105mm. Rains almost stopped now & could be dry for next few hours. Heavy to moderate showers likely next 36 hours but most likely heaviest of rains will be regions south of Mumbai in Raigad-Ratnagiri
— Mumbai Weather (@IndianWeather_) June 9, 2018
Have a look at the #INSAT images and maps across #India: https://t.co/J7FQIUvA64 #Satellite #weathertweet #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/s31iis6qT8
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 8, 2018