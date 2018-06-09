Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Central Railway trains running 40 minutes late

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Central Railway trains running 40 minutes late

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 09, 2018 10:00 am
The ‘Maximum City’ finally had a sigh of relief from the heat, as monsoon finally reaches Mumbai. Since morning it has been raining in Mumbai today. Yesterday, the IMD predicted increased rainfall activity, including extremely heavy rains in isolated places, between June 9 and June 12 along the north coastal belt of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai.

A statement IMD said that “Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period. The rainfall activity over these regions is likely to reduce from June 12.” A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI, “We are on alert mode and precautionary measures are in place. Preparatory work to coordinate with various agencies for any eventuality is also in place.”

Here are some updates on Mumbai Rains:


  • Central Railway trains running 40 minutes late. Commuter may opt for alternative routes if facing time crunch to work.

