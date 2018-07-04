Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, predicts IMD

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, predicts IMD

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 04, 2018 10:07 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: A municipal employee warns pedestrians about an open manhole as water floods the streets during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 03, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI7_3_2018_000144B)

Incessant rains lashed the Maximum city and adjoining areas on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear while a road over-bridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway’s local train services. A few flights were also diverted from Mumbai to nearby airports due to the bad weather. The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Some isolated places in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Mumbai civic body has also geared up to deal with any eventuality in the wake of heavy rains forecast for the next 24 hours. Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vikay Singhal told PTI, precautionary arrangements have been made by the civic body.

Here are some updates on Mumbai rains:


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK