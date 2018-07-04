Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, predicts IMD
Incessant rains lashed the Maximum city and adjoining areas on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear while a road over-bridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway’s local train services. A few flights were also diverted from Mumbai to nearby airports due to the bad weather. The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
Some isolated places in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Mumbai civic body has also geared up to deal with any eventuality in the wake of heavy rains forecast for the next 24 hours. Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vikay Singhal told PTI, precautionary arrangements have been made by the civic body.
Here are some updates on Mumbai rains:
#MumbaiRains : Have a look at the #weather forecast for #Mumbai from July 4 to July 10. #MumbaiMonsoon #Monsoon2018 #MumbaiRainsLive @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/7nBoCRaMJ2
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 3, 2018
#MumbaiRains: About 2 mm #rain recorded at Andheri Kurla road in the last hour. 75 mm rainfall observed in the past 24 hours. #Mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbai
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 4, 2018
#MumbaiRains: Rains have picked up over #Worli. About 2.5 mm recorded in the last half n hour. #Mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 4, 2018
#MumbaiRains: In the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today, Santa Cruz recorded 118 mm of #rain. #Mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 4, 2018
IMD has forecast heavy rain in Mumbai and Thane for the next two days. #TheWeatherChannel #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/w0tWnZ7hHm
— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) July 3, 2018
Heavy rains in Mumbai since Monday evening has claimed two lives. Several areas got water-logged delaying train services and nearly half of the flights at Mumbai Airport due to bad weather.#TheWeatherChannel #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/sjhufUie8P
— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) July 4, 2018