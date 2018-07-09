Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy rainfall delays trains by 15-20 mins

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy rainfall delays trains by 15-20 mins

By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 09, 2018 08:40 am
Mumbai: People make thier way through a waterlogged street after heavy rains, at Sion in Mumbai on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI7_7_2018_000117B)

Torrential rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas, causing waterlogging at several places and submerging rail tracks on some routes today. Several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks submerged at some places as heavy rains continued in the city and the suburbs since last night. Of the 26 weather stations in Mumbai and its suburbs, 14 recorded more than 100 mm rainfall since yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said, adding the city’s Chembur area received the highest 184.2 mm rainfall followed by Goregaon (162.2 mm). The MeT department has issued a warning for “heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall”.  It has predicted heavy rains in the city today as well.

