Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Clouds surround city, heavy rainfall expected

Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Clouds surround city, heavy rainfall expected

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 05, 2018 07:30 am
FOLLOW US:

mumbai rains, mumbai rains latest updates, clouds, mumbaikars, IMD, forecast, heavy rains, mumbai rains updates, mumbai traffic updates, mumbai local train updatesAFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE

Mumbai and suburban areas continued to be lashed with intermittent rains since today’s midnight. As IMD had yesterday stated that the city will be facing heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hrs, Mumbaikars will have to be ready for this situation. Ever since the morning of Thursday, Central line local’s are running 20-25 minutes late.

Here are the Mumbai Rains latest updates:

 


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK