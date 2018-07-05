Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Clouds surround city, heavy rainfall expected
Mumbai and suburban areas continued to be lashed with intermittent rains since today’s midnight. As IMD had yesterday stated that the city will be facing heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hrs, Mumbaikars will have to be ready for this situation. Ever since the morning of Thursday, Central line local’s are running 20-25 minutes late.
Here are the Mumbai Rains latest updates:
Except few isolated showers Mumbai will be mostly dry next 3 hours. Forecast for next 24 hours is bit of a mix bag. Lots of difference in various models but personally feel at least for next few hours it won’t rain much in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains
Latest Update: #MumbaiRains today especially next few hours likely to be lot less than previously expected. Going to rain mostly in Ghats region. Also Vidarbha and surrounding regions will get heavy rains next 48 hours.
#Mumbairains update – #Clouds surrounding the city. Sustained #Heavy rains on charts for today (July 5th) atleast until early morning, with a few spells of #moderate showers. #waterlogging possible, so take precuation while traveling. 12 hr R/F accumulation guess ~ 80-100mm. pic.twitter.com/W2g1eDAUeK
