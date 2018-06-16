Free Press Journal
Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: City to receive one or two moderate spells of rains today

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 16, 2018 12:30 pm
After dry spells in Mumbai for a week, finally Mumbaikars got some relief from humidity after it started raining in the morning today (June 16). Mumbai may receive some light rain today. As per Skymet Weather, Mumbai may receive one or two moderate spells of rains.

According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the city and the Konkan region is likely to witness isolated heavy rain on June 17. The city has remained dry since the beginning of the week, after heavy rain was recorded on June 9. “For the next two days, one or two spells of rain or light showers will occur in the city and its suburbs,” said an official.

