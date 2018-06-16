Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: City to receive one or two moderate spells of rains today
After dry spells in Mumbai for a week, finally Mumbaikars got some relief from humidity after it started raining in the morning today (June 16). Mumbai may receive some light rain today. As per Skymet Weather, Mumbai may receive one or two moderate spells of rains.
According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the city and the Konkan region is likely to witness isolated heavy rain on June 17. The city has remained dry since the beginning of the week, after heavy rain was recorded on June 9. “For the next two days, one or two spells of rain or light showers will occur in the city and its suburbs,” said an official.
Here some updates on Mumbai rains:
#Mumbairains : Moderate intensity #Monsoon rains with one or two heavy spells are likely to continue over #Mumbai until June 19. Showers will be on and off and not continuous.: https://t.co/ogFz3367lM #Maharashtra @RidlrMUM #MumbaiMonsoon
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 16, 2018
#Maharashtra : Spell of #rain and #thundershower at some places over #Alibag, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, #Nashik, Palghar, #Pune, Raigarh, Ratnagiri and #Thane the districts of coastal Maharashtra during next 2-4 hours. #weatheralert
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 16, 2018
#MumbaiRains lovely shower from my balcony. Looks like white curtain. https://t.co/Bb4gUxNEzi
— Nimish Inamdar (@iNIMISH) June 16, 2018
#Mumbairains – Will revive to some extent on June 16 & 17, before seeing another break followed by a full-fledged revival from June 21st. In fact, from June 21, #monsoon may activate over #Marathwada, #Vidarbha, #Andhra & #Odisha. This is due to an impending low pressure in #BoB. pic.twitter.com/rMN8HsIdtD
— Sridhar Balasubramanian (@SriGmfl) June 14, 2018
Raining heavy between Santacruz and Bandra at 5.45 am today. #EidulFitr #mumbairains @SkymetWeather Dark clouds around hopefully a rainy day. @RidlrMUM @RoadsOfMumbai
— ShetraPC (@Pravinshetra) June 16, 2018
#Mumbai : #MumbaiRains will remain on the lighter side on June 16 thereby increasing on June 17. Thus, moderate to heavy #rainfall activity can be seen over the City of Dreams on that day.
— weather_channel (@Indian_weathers) June 15, 2018
#Marathi : मुंबईत पाऊस वाढणार; नाशिक, परभणी येथे हवामान कोरडे राहील. -: https://t.co/rDCc5c4nfZ #Maharashtra #Monsoon2018 @Saamanaonline
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 15, 2018