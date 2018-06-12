Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: As rain stops, Mumbaikars suffer from high humidity
Since Saturday Mumbaikars are again facing high humidity, but no sign of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yesterday predicted that “one or two spells of rain/thundershowers in the city and suburbs (are likely) for the next two days”.
Yesterday as per IMD the maximum temperatures recorded by Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories were 33 degree Celsius and 33.1 degree Celsius, the relative humidity level also remained high with both the observatories recording 88 per cent and 77 per cent humidity.
Here are some updates on Mumbai rains:
Update on #Mumbairains – Following an early & somewhat powerful #monsoon #onset (minus the media hype), #Mumbairains to see a break. Don’t see any #significant #system over next 3 days. Only on & off light to mildly moderate scattered R/F with a 24hr accumulation < 10mm expected. pic.twitter.com/8RWJJEwuhw
— Sridhar Balasubramanian (@SriGmfl) June 12, 2018