Mumbai Rains: IMD removes heavy rainfall warning

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai is likely to receive “few spells” of rainfall in the next few days. “Mumbai is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall and there is no increase in rainfall expected in the next few days. Monsoon current has slightly weakened and we have also removed heavy rainfall warning,” said, India Meteorological Department officer, Ajay Kumar.

On Saturday, citizens of Mumbai witnessed severe water-logging on the streets after the city received heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had declared the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Thane. Earlier, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would hit Maharashtra and surrounding areas by June 6, and rainfall could be expected by June 7.

Fearing crisis situation due to heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday cancelled the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs for its officers. Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.