Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 48 hrs

Mumbai: Several areas in Mumbai were left inundated after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a similar weather with intermittent rains for the next two days. The weather observatory has also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the city for the next 48 hours.

The heavy downpour on Tuesday not only disrupted the local line services but also resulted in the collapsing of the Gokhale road overbridge, which connected the east and west suburbs of Andheri. This incident lead to suspension of services between Goregaon to Bandra and also several passenger trains were cancelled due to the bridge mishap in Andheri. The showers in the last few hours has aggravated the situation and caused severe waterlogging in several parts, including Hindmata junction, Sion, Kurla, Milan Subway at Khar, Mahim. It also led to several road diversions.

Even CR services were delayed due to waterlogging at several stations like Vikhroli, Kurla and Sion. The weather observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall and Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 75 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. While Malad and Chembur have received 97 mm rainfall till 5.30pm.