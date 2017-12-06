Mumbai Rains: How Cyclone Ockhi ransacked wedding festivities

Mumbai: The aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi affected various parts of the country, and didn’t spare Mumbai as well. On Tuesday, (December 5) wedding festivities in the city took a big hit due to inclement weather and unseasonal showers.

One of the wedding planning companies that had organised a celebration at MMRDA grounds in BKC claims to have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 crore due to the rain. Another wedding that had been planned on a ground in suburban Andheri had to be shifted to a changing room mainly as the venue with open air was ruined, reported Mid-Day.

Recalling the nightmarish turn of events, Puran Singh, operations manager from Yes Events, which had organised the wedding at MMRDA grounds, told Mid-Day, “The wedding ceremony had just begun when it started raining. The pheras were to be held post-midnight, but since the rain did not stop, we had to shift the programme to an indoor hall in Vidyavihar.”

While the organisers managed to shift the venue and transfer the 1,500-odd guests, a 75,000 square-feet-long carpet used at the ground had been destroyed after it got completely soaked. Expensive designer wooden chairs, sofa sets and tables worth Rs 40 lakh were also damaged due to the rain. “In total, we suffered losses worth Rs 1 crore,” said Singh to Mid-Day.

December is the auspicious month when it comes to weddings in Hindu religion and due to the cyclone many couples were hassled and had to shift venues or change plans at the last moment and faced a lot of trouble doing so.