Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers pound Mumbai, Thane; 3 killed in rain-related incidents

Mumbai: The Southwest Monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai, bringing heavy showers that claimed three lives in the city and adjoining Thane, officials said today. Heavy rains lashed the metropolis and Thane district throughout the night and continued this morning, causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains, thus causing inconvenience to office-goers.

Two persons were killed last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am today, the district civic body’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

In another incident, a 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said. The district received 229.81 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Kadam added. In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris, an official of the BMC’s disaster management cell said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. “The fire brigade and Mumbai police officials have reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” he added. Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. “The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers,” IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told PTI.

“This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season,” he said. The rain intensity has gone up since yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue further, he said. Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places.

“Traffic has been diverted from Sion, King’s circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city,” a statement issued by civic body said. A container broke down on a bridge at suburban Vikhroli near Eastern Express Highway this morning, because of which vehicular movement in the area was slow, the Mumbai Police said.

Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes, officials said. “There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of the Central Railway (main line, harbour and trans-harbour) with a slight delay of 5 to 7 minutes,” CR Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said.

The suburban main line of CR runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara, the Harbour Line runs from CSMT to Panvel and the Trans-Harbour Line is from Thane to Vashi and Panvel. The Western Railway in a tweet said, “WR Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains.” Certain diversions were made due to water-logging on few routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), an official said.

The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. “These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect the rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on June 27 and 28 in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai,” an IMD official said.