Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers for the entire week, predicts IMD

Heavy rains lashed on Mumbai on Monday, which nearly brought the ‘City of dreams’ to a halt, and saw many rain-related incidents, such as road cave-in at Marine Lines in south Mumbai and wall collapse in Wadala.

But, Mumbaikars’ woes may not have ended yet. An IMD official told Asian Age that, “These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The rain activity is expected to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday (June 27) and Thursday (June 28) in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai.”

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the year. “The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers,” IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told PTI.